Ultrafresh launches its first One-Stop-Shop studio in Chennai

Spread across 665 sq. ft., it is the company’s first franchise retail outlet in Chennai and its seventh outlet in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Modular kitchen company Ultrafresh Modular Solutions Limited, an independent subsidiary of TTK Prestige Limited., has launched its first studio at Keelkattalai in Chennai.

Spread across around 665 square feet, it is the company’s first franchise retail outlet in Chennai offering a range of modular kitchens, wardrobes and display units.

The studio is developed under the company’s ‘One-Stop-Shop’ format, which has been curated after Ultrafresh’s recent acquisition by TTK Prestige Limited.

It will be the 7th studio of Ultrafresh in Tamil Nadu, besides the existing studios spread across Bengaluru and Hyderabad in the southern region and other parts of India.

The new format of the experience centre, ‘One-Stop-Shop’ offers Ultrafresh’s product range as well as TTK Prestige’s kitchen appliances, giving customers a wider variety to customise and design their kitchens.

“With the recent acquisition by TTK Prestige Limited, we are at the forefront of establishing a strong foothold in the Southern market. And, considering the latest trends and growth potential for the modular kitchen market in Chennai, we have launched our first studio and customized product range in the city” Dhruv Trigunayat, CEO – Ultrafresh Modular Solutions Limited said.

“With an aim to strengthen our presence in the South, we will also be expanding our retail studio chain to Pondicherry, Shimoga, Nagercoil & Coimbatore in the next six months,” he added.

The modular kitchen segment is on the rise in India and foresees immense growth potential across the country in the coming years. And, some of the key factors responsible for its growth are an upsurge in real estate development and sales, urbanization and formation of new tier II cosmopolitan demand, nuclear family living, changes in consumer behaviour and acceptance to pay a premium for better products and services.

Incorporated in 2018, Ultrafresh Modular Solutions Limited is an end-to-end modular solutions provider for kitchens, wardrobes and storage requirements in India. It offers a complete range of services from designing to manufacturing to installation and after-sales service across a wide variety of products which are manufactured with wood, steel, glass, acrylic, and other materials.

The company has its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located at Nalagarh – Solan, Himachal Pradesh with a production capacity of about 1,000 kitchens and 5,000 kitchens hoods a month. The team of interior designers produces over 1,000 kitchen designs each month catering to over 2 lakh customers.

Ultrafresh has a strong presence in cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru with over 120 kitchen studios and 15 experience centres.

With the recent announcement of a 40% acquisition from TTK Prestige Limited, Ultrafresh has been established as an autonomous subsidiary of TTK Prestige.