TPG Growth IV SF offloads shares of Nykaa worth Rs 202 crore

New Delhi: TPG Growth IV SF on Friday offloaded shares of Nykaa’s parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures for Rs 202 crore through open market transactions.

According to the block deal data available with the BSE, TPG Growth IV SF sold a total of 1,08,43,050 shares in two tranches, amounting to 2.28 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 186.4 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 202.11 crore.

Meanwhile, Societe Generale and Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte acquired the shares of the company.

As of September 2022, TPG Growth IV SF owned 2.28 per cent stake in the company, shareholding data showed with the bourse.