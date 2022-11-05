D2C baby care brand SuperBottoms goes offline

The brand is taking baby steps into offline retail by first opening kiosks; it plans to open 6 kiosks in this financial year

New Delhi: Babycare D2C brand SuperBottoms has announced its foray into offline retail. The brand had opened its first kiosk at R City Mall, Ghatkopar in Mumbai last month.

“Having an offline presence allows parents to feel and touch the product and experience it for themselves before purchasing it. On the business front, India is still a highly offline-oriented market, and if we want to truly develop the category and get it to all the parents in India, going offline is a major lever. Our first kiosk that began in October 2022 has seen phenomenal love and it gives us a lot of motivation to build this network stronger and faster,” Pallavi Utagi, Founder & CEO, SuperBottoms said.

The brand plans to open 6 kiosks targeting the west and north zone by the end of this financial year. Simultaneously, the brand will build a team that will distribute its products in general trade outlets.

According to a report by ResearchAndMarkets.com, the baby care products market in India will touch $26.35 billion by 2025, growing at an 11 per cent CAGR on the back of an increase in internet penetration, online availability of baby care products, and the growing number of nuclear and single-parent families.

Founded in 2016 by Pallavi Utagi, SuperBottoms is an online-first sustainable brand of reusable cloth diapers and baby products. Run by a core team of parents, 90% of whom are mothers, it’s trusted by 20 lakh+ parents. The brand is a bestseller on marketplaces like Amazon India.