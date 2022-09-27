Reliance Retail enters department store format to take on Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle

Reliance Retail on Tuesday announced its entry into the department store format with a new chain named Reliance Centro that will take on existing players of Shoppers Stop and Lifestyle International.

The first Reliance Centro outlet was rolled out in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj neighborhood.

The store spread over 75,000 sq. ft. will offer over 300 brands and more than 20,000 style options for the entire family.

“Reliance Centro is aimed at democratizing fashion in India, by strengthening its reach and connect with consumers in India – right from categories like apparels, footwear, cosmetics, lingerie, sportswear to luggage and accessories with over 300 Indian and International brands,” Reliance Retail said in a press statement.

Reliance Retail said it will also run a special inaugural offer for its customers such as Rs 1500 off on shopping worth Rs.3999 or Rs.2000 off on shopping worth Rs.4999 and above.

The department store is the latest format from India’s largest retailer by revenues and by the number of stores and the Mumbai conglomerate operates millions of sq ft of supermarkets, fashion stores, specialty formats, global brands among other formats.