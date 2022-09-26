Zara to bring beauty and cosmetics business to India

Zara is planning to introduce its beauty and cosmetics line in India at a time when the sector is hotting up as Reliance Retail and Tata Group are looking to enter the space, two people familiar with the plans said.

As part of its strategy Zara will initially introduce the beauty and cosmetics products in some stores and then online and to other outlets in various cities, one of the persons said.

“Beauty is a big business for Zara globally and now they want to bring that to India,” he said.

Zara sells creams, lipsticks, eyeshadows, nail polishes among other beauty products in various countries and through its website and most of those products will be available in India as well, said a second person.

“Zara expects beauty to be a big segment in India,” he said.

In the coming months – most probably by early next year – Zara will introduce separate sections for beauty products in two of the Zara outlets in South Delhi malls to begin with, he said asking not to be named.

A Zara spokesperson in India declined to comment on the beauty initiatives.

Currently the joint venture of Tata’s Trent and Spain’s Inditex operates about two dozen Zara outlets in India in addition to some Massimo Dutti stores.

IndiaRetailing.com had already reported that both Tata and Reliance Retail have big plans for India’s torrid beauty and cosmetics sector that is set to swell to Rs 2 trillion business by 2025, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Existing players of Shoppers Stop and online marketplace Nykaa are also expanding aggressively.

Last week, IndiaRetailing.com had broken a story about Reliance Retail is set to acquire the India franchisee business of Sephora from Arvind Fashions. Reliance Retail has already informed various malls about its acquisition of Sephora and asked the shopping centres to change the lease agreements accordingly in favour of Reliance Retail, IndiaRetailing.com had reported.