Flipkart Wholesale announced sale event for its kirana members

Flipkart Wholesale, the B2B wholesale marketplace of Flipkart Group, is starting its sale event for its kirana members from 23 Sept- 30 Sept 2022. The sale will be across its 28 brick-and-mortar stores as well as on its online channels.

Through this sale, members can avail offers and deals across different products, categories which aims to extend the benefits of TBBD (The Big Billion Days) to small retailers and kirana members so that they can save more and increase their profits.

“The Big Billion Days offers incredible value to consumers. We are all set to further drive growth and value for our Kirana members as they gear up for the festive season.” Speaking on the launch of the sale, Koteshwar L N, Business Head of Flipkart Wholesale, said.