All Things Baby adds two International brands Doona and Eco Rascals to its portfolio

AllThingsBaby.com, a curated platform for mother and baby products, has announced to onboard two international brands Doona and Eco Rascals to its web store. With this step, the brand is aiming to add 200+ International baby brands over the next couple of years. With the addition of new brands, the company anticipates that it will contribute 30% to the growth of the company.

“We are pleased to introduce internationally acclaimed brands like Doona and Eco Rascals on our platform. This recent collaboration with Eco Rascals aligns with our aim to offer a wide range of sustainable quality baby products to Indian parents”, Akshay Jalan, Co-founder of AllThingsBaby.com commented on this news.

The company recently added California-based brand Omie and also features some international baby brands like Shnuggle, Ubbi, Pearhead, and Ergobaby on its web store.