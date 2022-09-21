Multi-brand online platform D2C Ecommerce acquires AccessHer

D2C Ecommerce, a homegrown multi-brand e-commerce platform has announced to acquire Mumbai-based jewellery brand ‘AccessHer’.

Last week, the e-commerce platform was launched in India and raised a funding of Rs 6 crores and today the platform announced to acquire the jewellery brand as they are looking to expand its presence in the jewellery space by investing in new-age brands, emerging categories and expanding in the global markets, the official release mentioned.

“The acquisition is the outcome of carefully thought through strategy and synergy between the two brands, Manish Gupta, CEO and Founder, D2C Ecommerce commented on this acquisition. “This partnership gives us an opportunity to enter a new growing jewellery category and will help us scale the business to new heights by leveraging our existing capabilities.”

AccessHer was established in 2018 by husband-wife duo Gaurav Babel & Reena Jain. The brand has around 2000 products listed on various marketplaces-Amazon and Flipkart.