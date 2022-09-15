Nykaa E-retail revenue jumps 45% over previous fiscal

Nykaa E-Retail Private Ltd, which operates Nykaa online marketplace for beauty and wellness products, has reported a 45% jump in its revenues for the financial year 2021-22 to Rs3,194 crore compared to the previous fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the company reported a net profit of Rs85 crore during the same fiscal, which is a 7% decrease from the last financial year, according to Registrar of Companies (RoC) data sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler.

Nykaa E-Retail’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs3,082 crore.