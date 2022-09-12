Mensa Brands acquired MyFitness; to build it into Rs 1,000 crore brand

Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) company Mensa Brands announced that the company has entered the health food category by acquiring MyFitness for an undisclosed sum, and also with aim to build the brand into Rs 1,000 crore brand in the next 3-4 years.

The partnership will help Mensa Brands to launch new categories, scale D2C, invest in brand-building and expand to global markets.

“MyFitness is a fast-growing consumer-loved brand and we will scale the brand to have an omni-channel global presence by leveraging our tech-led playbook. This partnership not only allows us to play in the large and growing healthy food market, but does so by leveraging our existing capabilities. We believe we can build MyFitness into a Rs. 1,000 crore brand in the next 3-4 years”, Ananth Narayanan, Founder, and CEO of Mensa Brands said.

Founded in 2019 by Mohammad Patel and Rahil Virani, MYFITNESS is popular among fitness enthusiasts, Millennials, Gen Z, and sportsmen.The brand is certified with Mr. Olympia, US FDA registration.

Mensa Brands, founded by Narayanan who is former CEO of Myntra and Medlife, is backed by global investors like Accel Partners, Falcon Edge Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Prosus and Tiger Global Management. It registered a net revenue run rate of Rs 1, 500 crore in the first 12 months of operations.