Flipkart introduces Bebe to its millions of Indian consumers

Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has announced on-boarding of a San Francisco-based contemporary fashion brand Bebe in a bid to expand their range of global fashion brands.

Bebe has a stylish catalogue of almost 1000 unique styles that will be available to millions of consumers via Flipkart in metros and Tier 2+ cities across the country. With the launch of Bebe, Flipakrt is paving the way for several other launches that they have lined up for their consumers in this festive season. This comes at a time where shoppers are moving from the mass market segment to more stylish fashion options.

Consumers are now looking out for better and stylish options. With rising GDP and disposable income, and increasing access to social media, consumer preferences are changing for good.

Through this, Flipkart will enable Bebe to reach out to new consumers in every small city and town across the country. Flipkart is prioritising to expand their fashion portfolio and making the latest trends available to fashion seeking consumers. Consumers can choose from a wide variety of apparels and accessories. The products are priced from INR 800 onwards. The Bebe selection includes tops, dresses, hats, co-ord sets, denims, sleepwear, activewear and lingerie, and is available on Flipkart today.

Commenting on the onboarding, Sandeep Karwa, Vice President, Flipkart Fashion, said, “Today millions of customers explore e-commerce and Flipkart through Fashion selection and Flipkart over the years has built a strong affinity amongst customers for their Fashion needs. As we continue to strengthen the selection, the launch of Bebe products will further enhance this journey and help make the latest trends accessible to every consumer across the country.”

He further adds that the market has witnessed a tremendous shift in the consumer preference in fashion especially in athleisure. He believes Bebe came at a time when people across India are looking to upgrade their wardrobes.

Ralph Gindi, Owner & COO, Bluestar Alliance, said, “Flipkart understands our brand and how to engage the fashion-centric consumers online. We’re looking forward to working together to reach the Bebe shopper in this exciting market.”