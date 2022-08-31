Taco Bell aims to reach the 600 restaurant mark with $100 million warchest

Mexican-inspired restaurant chain Taco Bell, which is celebrating its 100th restaurant milestone in India, is working on its next milestone — reaching 600 stores over the next few years. “We are on an exciting journey to open 600 restaurants in India in the medium term,” said Ankush Tuli, Managing Director, Taco Bell APAC.

Taco Bell is now present across 19 cities and continues to expand its presence across Indian cities including Lucknow, Guwahati, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad amongst other markets. “We promise our customers that we will continue to offer the unique, innovative, and craveable menu offerings that our fans have embraced. We are currently opening a new store every 80 hours and working hard to get to our next milestone of 600 stores in India,” said Gaurav Burman, Director, Burman Hospitality Private Limited, Taco Bell’s franchisee partner in India.

India has become the fastest-growing market for Taco Bell International and amongst the largest markets outside of the US, where the first Taco Bell opened in 1962. “Indian consumers are fast-embracing Taco Bell for its distinctive bold flavors and craveable products and, as part of its growth strategy, Taco Bell is committed to creating unique value propositions, a variety of Mexican-inspired offerings, and localized menu options for our customers in India,” said a company release, on the occasion of the Mexican-inspired chain’s celebrating its 100-restaurant milestone with its customers across 19 cities in India.