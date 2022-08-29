Zomato integrates grocery delivery via Blinkit on main app in pilot test

The food aggregator platform Zomato has kicked off a pilot test of delivering groceries via Blinkit on its main app. Currently, with this focus the company is aiming to ‘accelerate’ the 10- minutes delivery programme.

Currently, the pilot test is being organized only in Delhi-NCR. But after analyzing it, the company is planning to expand to other cities as well, according to the company.

Currently, those part of the pilot project can order for a minimum order value of Rs 150 via Blinkit via Zomato’s app, while on Zomato, it still remains Rs 49.

According to the company, the losses for Blinkit are coming down every month- from Rs 2,040 million( about $26 million) in Jan 2022 to Rs 929 million($12 million) in July.