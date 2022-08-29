M&S to take home products to a total of 15 outlets

Five months after introducing its home products including bed linens, cushions and dinnerware in India, Marks & Spenser (M&S) is planning to take its home offerings to a total of 15 outlets by the end of the current fiscal year, according to two sources.



Marks & Spencer Reliance India Pvt Ltd., a 51-49% joint venture between the UK department store operator and Reliance Retail, had launched its home and décor offerings in India in March in three of its stores in New Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai. Currently the home products are available in five of the M&S outlets and online through the company’s website and on Myntra.com. So M&S is planning to introduce their home items in 10 more stores in the coming months, the sources said.

A portion of M&S’ outlet in the Mall of India in Noida is being carved out for the home products and the section was currently under fit-outs. Similarly several other such stores in various cities are in various stages of fit-outs, one of the sources said. M&S did not respond to comment.

M&S home items are priced in the range of Rs 199 for coffee mugs to Rs 1,499 for bed linens and cushions.

Earlier this year, rival H&M had also introduced its home products as a store-in-store in its outlet in Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj in New Delhi and the world’s second largest fashion retailer had also launched those products online through its portal hm.com and on Myntra.com in March.