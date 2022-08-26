All Things Baby Joins hand with Leading International Brand Omie

AllThingsBaby.com, a curated platform for mother and baby care products has onboarded a leading International brand Omie known for its best food-storage container for kids.

The platform will offer the brand’s premium product OmieBox a Bento Lunch Box. The product comes with a leak-proof and easy-to-grab design for children who are still developing their motor skills. It characterizes dual insulation technology, with vacuum insulated thermos and double walled air insulated tray that keeps both hot and cold food items as is for 6 long hours, making it a smart product choice for school-going children.

Talking about the launch, Akshay Jalan, Co-founder said, “This collaboration with OmieLife is one step ahead towards keeping our promise of qualitative solutions for Indian parents. We at All Things Baby strongly believe that such intelligent consumer products can make the life of our future generations better from their nascent stages. In the next couple of years, we plan to onboard 200 leading international and select Indian brands which will further help our consumers in decision making“.

Nancy Yen, founder, and CEO of OmieLife said “We are thrilled to be partnering with All Things Baby to bring the innovation and convenience of OmieBox to the parents in India. The idea behind Omiebox was to design something that would reinvent the way younger children have their meals while making the lives of parents a tad bit simpler”.

The company recently added international baby care brands including Shnuggle, Ubbi, Pearhead, and Ergobaby to its portfolio. It expects the new brands and products to contribute 30 percent to its growth this year. Today, All Things Baby is the preferred brand alliance partner for some well-known International baby brands. Their distribution arm is focused on making these international brands available, through a mix of marketplaces and brick & mortar newborn stores across the country.