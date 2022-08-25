IMAGES honours Retail Innovators and Achievers at the Phygital Retail Convention

Honoured by IMAGES Group, Retail Tech Icons recognized the transformational achievers of India’s most powerful innovators, game-changers and leaders of digital transformation in consumer brands and retail at the Phygital Retail Convention 2022 at the Westin, Powai Lake, Mumbai.

Understanding India as one of the most lucrative and stable markets, the exclusive ceremony acknowledged the achievements of retail and e-commerce industry leaders, technology and marketing experts who have made substantial contributions and significant influence on the advancement of digital transformation of consumer brands and retail in India.

“The retail industry is currently witnessing a substantial boost and is predicted that the segment is set to reach approximately $2 trillion by 2032 making India a market leader. While the industry is making impactful numbers, it is crucial to applaud the visionaries who have dipped their toes to enhance and expertise customer experience, maintaining the pace and adapting to the changing trends,” said Bhavesh Pitroda, CEO & Director, IMAGES Group.

List of Images Retail Tech Icons Honoree 2022:

Ajit Kolhe, Head IT (CIO), VIP Industries Ltd. Amit Mandhar, CIO, Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt.Ltd, Modi Enterprises Amit Sharma, Sales & Marketing Lead, APAC eCom, Fossil Group Anil Menon, CIO, LuLu Group India Apoorv Sen, Business Head, Iconic Fashion India Daksh Savla, CEO, Three | Three Dibyendu Baral, CTO, Senco Gold Limited Dilip Pradhan, IT Head, V-Bazaar Retail Gyaneswar Nayak, IT Head, Living Liquidz Jigar Patel, MD, G3+ Kanishka Gautam, COO, Mystique L Muralikrishnan, CMO & Co-founder, Wow! Momo Foods Pvt Ltd Manoj Patel, Dy CIO, House of Anita Dongre Ltd Nikhil M Upadhye, Commercial Director, Benetton India Pvt Ltd Pankaj Nagpal, IT Head, KAIRA Praveen Kumar, IT Head, Donear Industries Ltd. Puneet Goyal, CFO, Calcetto Shoes Rajesh Verma, Vice President Information Technology, Indian Terrain Fashions Rajgopal Nayak, CTO, Metro Brands Ranjan Sharma, CIO and Head of Supply Chain, Bestseller India Ranjit Satyanath, CTO, Hippo Stores Sachin Borakhade, Head – IT, Skechers Sachin Deshmukh, General Manager – IT, Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd Sandeep Jabbal, CCA & Chief Digital Transformation & Information Officer, Shoppers Stop Sandeep Mistry, Vice President, Head – IT and Digital – Pantaloons and Jaypore, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. Santhosh Sundarraj, Head IT, The Chennai Silks Santosh Giri, IT Head, QUBA India Shirish Kalamkar, GM IT, Major Brands India Pvt Ltd Venkatesh TT, DGM Retail, TTK Prestige Ltd. Vinod Kapote, Head IT, Trent Ltd. Vishal Kapil, CTO, Marks & Spencer India Zahid Ansari, VP IT, Forever New Clothing India

The Phygital Retail Convention 2022 aims to highlight the role of numerous businesses in the country who play a prime role in the growth and development of the sector and upgrading it over the years.