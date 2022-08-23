Nutrition brand Fast&Up collaborates with chef Sanjeev Kapoor for RTE foray

Leading nutrition brand Fast&Up has collaborated with celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor to foray into a new segment and launch a line of healthy ready-to-eat food products.

The new product line, comprising clean nutrition-based ready-to-eat products, will be launched soon under the Fast&Up banner and will come with the promise of taste and quality from chef Sanjeev Kapoor and with brand Fast&Up’s imprimatur on the health and nutrition quotient of the products.

Speaking about the association with Sanjeev Kapoor and the new product line, Varun Khanna, Co-founder, Fast&Up, said, “We are happy to collaborate with chef Sanjeev Kapoor who can easily be called the country’s benchmark when it comes to good quality food and great taste. We have worked closely with him to develop great-in-taste products with clean ingredients, keeping up with the highest standards of quality nutrition to develop this new line and we are looking forward to launching this very soon. We find him to be the most organic partner to have onboard as we foray into the world of healthy food products. With this association, we are happy to bring an array of food products in an easy-to-consume format, fueled by clean nutrition.”

“I believe that nutrition and taste go hand-in-hand, but nowadays, a lot of the food ingredients are adulterated. So, it is even more critical for people to find ways to improve their nutrition on a day-to-day basis. Seeing the incredible growth and acceptance that Fast&Up has received in such a short span well advocates that they have an honest and long-term vision for bringing daily health and nutrition to families. I am happy to associate with them to further grow their strength by developing this brand-new range of healthy food products. I am extremely excited to embark on this partnership,” said chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

According to Research & Markets, the Indian ready-to-eat (RTE) market stood at $261 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 16 percent during 2018-2023 to touch $647 million by 2023. The busy lifestyles of the millennial workforce, a spike in gross family income, and the concept of nuclear families gaining ground have contributed to the Indian ready-to-eat (RTE) food segment rising significantly in recent years. The Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing work-life changes have also provided a boost to this segment.

After the launch, the products will be made available at e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, etc., and at offline retail outlets as well.