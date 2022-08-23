Burger Singh plans expansion in Northeast, West Bengal

Burger chain Burger Singh has deliberate out elaborate growth in Northeast India and West Bengal, according to the media sources.

In West Bengal and the north-east area, the company is seeking to open 43 shops within the subsequent year together with 34 in West Bengal, 6 in Assam, one every in Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.

The food chain has entered within the north-east area with its first outlet in Guwahati, Assam, as per the media reports.

The corporate acknowledged the model has just lately raised Rs 30 crores in Collection A funding, led by Negen capital and different traders specifically Lets ventures, Mumbai angels, Previous World Hospitality (Rohit Khattar) and Jasleen Royal (Singer, songwriter and composer).