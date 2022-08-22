Home Latest News JewelOne launches its new store at Chennai; plans to expand retail presence

JewelOne launches its new store at Chennai; plans to expand retail presence

By  
-
SHARE

JewelOne, a jewellery brand has opened its door at Anna nagar, Chennai. The new store was inaugurated by K. Srinivasan, Founder and Managing Director of Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited; Sakthi Srinivasan, Joint Managing Director; Dhiaan Srinivasan, Director and Vaideeswaran N, Chief Operating Officer.

During the launch, K Srinivasan, Managing Director, Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited said, “We are delighted to have brought a new experience to our customers. Our new Anna Nagar showroom has been designed in a new format as a Ground plus mezzanine floor spanning an area of 2900 SFT and located on a high street which is becoming a jewellery hub.

 Vaideeswaran N, Chief Operating Officer of Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited said, “JewelOne has been undergoing various changes to keep itself relevant in the marketplace. It has brought 5 collections, viz, Chiara (Affordable diamond collection), Ayanaa (Floral collection), Nirjhara (Waterfall theme-based diamond collection), Zheena (Vibrant gemstone collection) and Delites (Lightweight collection) in the last 17 months to delight its design seeking customers. It has products from 4.99% (VA) onwards. This showroom has a service facility for its customers. 

JewelOne is a brand with 13 showrooms across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The brand plans to expand its retail presence through franchisees and business partners across the state and nationally as well.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR