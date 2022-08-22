JewelOne launches its new store at Chennai; plans to expand retail presence

JewelOne, a jewellery brand has opened its door at Anna nagar, Chennai. The new store was inaugurated by K. Srinivasan, Founder and Managing Director of Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited; Sakthi Srinivasan, Joint Managing Director; Dhiaan Srinivasan, Director and Vaideeswaran N, Chief Operating Officer.

During the launch, K Srinivasan, Managing Director, Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited said, “We are delighted to have brought a new experience to our customers. Our new Anna Nagar showroom has been designed in a new format as a Ground plus mezzanine floor spanning an area of 2900 SFT and located on a high street which is becoming a jewellery hub.”

Vaideeswaran N, Chief Operating Officer of Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited said, “JewelOne has been undergoing various changes to keep itself relevant in the marketplace. It has brought 5 collections, viz, Chiara (Affordable diamond collection), Ayanaa (Floral collection), Nirjhara (Waterfall theme-based diamond collection), Zheena (Vibrant gemstone collection) and Delites (Lightweight collection) in the last 17 months to delight its design seeking customers. It has products from 4.99% (VA) onwards. This showroom has a service facility for its customers.

JewelOne is a brand with 13 showrooms across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The brand plans to expand its retail presence through franchisees and business partners across the state and nationally as well.