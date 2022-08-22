Athleisure brand Nykd by Nykaa launches first flagship store in New Delhi

Nykd by Nykaa, the lingerie and athleisure brand from Nykaa Fashion, has opened doors to its first-ever stand-alone physical retail space in New Delhi’s Rajouri Garden.

The store is spread around 2000 sq.ft and offers a 360-degree intimate wear experience with a wide range of products across innerwear, sleepwear, athleisure, and loungewear categories.

Preeti Gupta, Business Head,Nykd by Nykaa, Gloot & Kica, said, “As an inclusive, body-positive brand built on the pillars of convenience, comfort, and tech, I am certain that this expansion will allow more consumers to see, touch and experience our wide range. Nykd has been well received across the consumer spectrum and this move makes it accessible to even more people. I look forward to shoppers in New Delhi enjoying second-skin comfort with our offerings.”

Nykd by Nykaa is Nykaa Fashion’s private lingerie and sleepwear label. The brand was launched in 2020.