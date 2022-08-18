Flipkart invest upto $500K in the startups under its accelerator platform

Flipkart’s investment fund Flipkart Ventures has announced it will invest in six startups as a part of its accelerator program, Flipkart Leap Ahead. The startups were selected after a process which involved multiple rounds of evaluation based on objective criteria and it was judged by the functional leaders of Flipkart and Flipkart Ventures’ team.

The six startups that were selected will receive the equity investment upto $500K from the e-commerce giant’s venture fund that currently has an investment corpus of $100 million.

The companies selected also got a chance to undergo a curated mentorship program that was designed by consulting firm Bain & Company.

The idea of this program is to support early-stage startups that can disrupt the digital ecosystem, the company said in a press release.

The six startups that are selected in the programme are from the areas such as Robotics, AI and personalisation, data analytics, supply chain solutions, insuretech, metaverse applications among other sectors.