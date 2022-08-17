France’s Top-end baker Laduree to open its second store in NCR

High-end French baker and sweet maker Laduree is opening its second outlet in India after making its debut here last year.

Next week, Laduree will roll out its second store in the National Capital Region (NCR) in Gurgaon’s Ambience Mall, said Chandni Nath Israni, Head of Retail Division of CK Israni Group, the India franchisee of the iconic French pâtisserie.

Israni said her company plans to open 10 Laduree outlets in India by the end of December 2023.

Laduree, popular for its macaron, French toast and French patisserie, made its India debut last year with a store in New Delhi’s tony high street Khan Market.

Laduree was started as a Parisian tea room in 1862 by Louis Ernest Ladurée and he subsequently opened a bakery on 16th Avenue Royale in Paris.

Currently Laudree operates about 40 restaurants and tea rooms and 107 stores in 21 countries including the US, the UK, Japan, UAE, Canada among other nations.