Wacoal Hosted Its First-Ever Star Studded Lingerie Fashion Show In India

Japanese lingerie brand Wacoal hosted its first-ever star studded lingerie fashion show on the eve of 5th August, in Taj Lands Ends, Mumbai, with Bollywood actress Esha Gupta as the showstopper.

Staying true to its moto of celebrating ‘Beauty from Within’, the brand invited iconic supermodels like Deepti Gujral, Candice Pinto, Shamita Singha, Pia Trivedi, Nayanika Chatterjee, Binal Trivedi, and more, with Bollywood actress Esha Gupta as the showstopper. Wacoal also streamed its show on YouTube and Facebook page for a better pan-India expansion of its outreach.

India is witnessing a shift in the lingerie segment where the demand is driven by young customers who are aware about the latest trends, designs and what the western countries are offering. According to a report, Indian lingerie market size is expected to grow by USD 859.41 million from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.07%.

With their extravagant fashion show, Wacoal blended lingerie with striking trend and styles and transform the conventional way we look at lingerie. The brand showcased their new Autumn-Winter Collection for 2022 through which they not only presented their diversified style and products but an affirmation of its all-inclusive thought.

The fashion show showcased Wacoal’s products varying from minimalist lacy lingerie to vibrant and freshness of the blooms.

The event also saw saw VJ-Actor-Singer, Anusha Dandekar and Actor Saqib Saleem. Further, the evening also witnessed some leading industry personalities like Actor Arjan Bajwa, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Indian pop singer Shweta Shetty, Designer and Entrepreneur Gabriella Demetriades, Actor Couple Pravin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani, and more.