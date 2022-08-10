Reliance Smart Bazaar opens second NCR store at Pacific Mall D21 in Dwarka

Reliance Retail has rolled out its second Reliance Smart Bazaar store in the National Capital Region (NCR) at Pacific Mall D21 in Dwarka.

The supermarket is located on the first floor of the mall spreading on 32,000 sq. ft. of space, a release from Pacific Mall said.

The first Reliance Smart Bazaar-branded supermarket in the NCR was opened in Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi earlier this year.

Currently, Reliance Retail is in the process of rebranding many of the erstwhile Big Bazaar outlets into Smart Bazaar following Reliance’s takeover of hundreds of such stores.

In February, Reliance Projects & Property Management – the actual lease-holder of dozens of Big Bazaar stores – terminated sub-leases of about 800 Future Group stores and took possession as Reliance alleged Future Group failed to make rental payments for more than a year amounting to Rs 4,800 crore.

The new Reliance Smart Bazaar has compact hyper stores which offer and sell an assortment of groceries, food like fruits and vegetables, and household items. Apart from general items, electronic and pharma products will also be sold. It will also act as a fulfillment store for JioMart home delivery services.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group, commenting on the entire development, said, “We are glad to announce that the Reliance Smart Bazaar franchise has opened its second store in the NCR region in Pacific Mall D21. The Pacific Mall D21 has always been synonymous with fun, entertainment, and the end destination for all shopping and retail needs. As the Reliance Smart Bazaar has opened, the Pacific Mall D21 has strengthened its commitment to enhance our customers’ shopping experiences and serve them in the best possible way.”