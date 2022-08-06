Manyavar launches #RakhikaBroCode campaign on the occasion of RakshaBandan

Manyavar celebrates the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan with their heartwarming #RakhiKaBroCode campaign. The much-cherished occasion between siblings is a promise of love that never fades away.

The two films depict the daily banter and instances between brother and sister duos, which is full of love. The sisters who are excited and dressed up to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their brothers are frowning as they are not ready in Indian wear to celebrate the occasion. The brothers then get ready by donning a Manyavar kurta to celebrate the festivity of Rakhi with their sister. Now every time there’s a celebration, big or small, Roka or Rakhi, Ganpati or Gangaur, Manyavar would like to remind us to dress up for the occasion. Ab Jab bhi Koi Khushi ki Baat ho, pehno Manyavar.

Vedant Modi, Chief Marketing Officer, Vedant Fashions Limited said, “I personally believe that occasions are not just mere rituals that we follow but they are a celebration of love and bonds which keep us together. Manyavar’s philosophy is all about keeping our culture and heritage in mind and making them even more special by wearing our traditional Indian wear. With the #RakhiKaBroCode campaign we aim at spreading the message and getting more people to wear Indian wear on all occasions.”

Shreyansh Baid, Director of Shreyansh Innovations, the agency behind the film commented, ”Manyavar as a brand, always wanted to be synonymous with all joyous occasions, big or small. Rakshabandhan was an opportunity for us to bring out the joy of celebrating the love between siblings. Through our communication, we have reflected that the true essence of this festival comes only when the brother too is dressed in an Indian attire!”