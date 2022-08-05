Aveda and Nykaa opens new salon in Khan Market, Delhi

Salon enthusiasts in the capital now have a new destination for scalp to soul experiences. Aveda, and Nykaa,, are set to open doors to Delhi’s first Aveda X Nykaa salon.

The salon is spread across an aesthetically designed 1400sq. ft in Khan market, and is set to be a calm and tranquil zone to satisfy the care and styling needs of consumers seeking a transformative hair experience.

The Aveda X Nykaa salons will build and expand Aveda’s global network of salons, while leveraging Nykaa’s retail prowess and understanding of the Indian consumer. They will be a one-of-a-kind unisex lifestyle destination, providing 100% vegan premium Hair services – Color, haircut styling and haircare along with exclusive rejuvenating rituals.

Rohan Vaziralli, General Manager, ELCA Cosmetics Private Limited commented on this and added, “After an extremely successful launch in Bangalore, we are ecstatic to be launching our second salon in the capital city. Through our world-class products, services, and hair care regimes we aim to position Aveda as the #1 Prestige Retail haircare brand in India, with a unique high performance and clean beauty differentiation. With trusted and proven Botanical science that Aveda has to offer coupled with the quintessential Nykaa experience tailor made for the Indian consumer we aim to elevate the consumer’s hair care experience.”

Anchit Nayar, CEO E-commerce Beauty, Nykaa said, “With a growing focus on wellness and sustainability, our consumers are actively seeking products and services that are environmentally friendly at their core. This presents New Delhi as a prime market in India to launch the second Aveda X Nykaa Salon, after a spectacular response from Bangalore. We are confident that our trusted retail expertise infused with Aveda’s advanced hair care offering rooted in Ayurveda, will provide an unparalleled salon experience to consumers seeking tailor-made hair care solutions.”

The retail concept of the salon in Khan Market, Delhi, communicates the brand’s close relationship with nature, echoing quality, simplicity, and tranquillity. In addition to hair services such as haircuts, color and style, the Aveda X Nykaa salon houses various stations such as spa rooms, manicure pedicure stations, as well as hair and makeup stations.