iD Fresh Food forays into INR 10,000-crore ghee market

iD Fresh Food announced its foray into the INR 10,000 crore ghee market with the launch of iD Ghee in Mumbai. The company is looking at an additional revenue of INR 100 crore, as it plans to venture into key Indian markets with its latest product in the coming months.

P.C Musthafa, CEO and Co-founder of iD Fresh Food commenting on the company’s decision to enter this new product category, said, “At iD Fresh Food, we are constantly exploring new ways to innovate. Innovation, for us, means addressing consumer needs using common sense. Therefore, our Ghee package is designed to include a spout which makes it easy to store and a mess free transfer.”

Currently, Mumbai is the largest packaged ghee market in India followed by Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad, accounting for more than half of packaged ghee sales in the country.

Rahul Gandhi, Chief Marketing Officer, iD Fresh Food, said, “As preservatives-laden and processed foods increasingly become the way of life, consumers today are keen to make conscious food choices. iD Fresh Food is committed to preserving the goodness of traditional Indian foods, and pure ghee – is considered to be one of the most nutritionally beneficial products due to its medium-chain fatty acid content, deserves a pride of place in every household. Made with the purest of ingredients, iD Ghee is good for your heart health, immune system, digestive system, and overall sense of wellbeing.”

Since iD Fresh Food owns its entire supply chain, the company has the ability to exercise strict quality control and faster speed to market. Since its inception in 2005, the company has been at the forefront of innovation to revolutionise the way customers consume fresh food at home.

Earlier this year, iD Fresh Food bagged one of the largest funding deals in the food start-up space with its Series D round of INR 507 crore.

Currently, iD caters to over 45 cites, across 30,000 retail stores in India, UAE, US and UK.