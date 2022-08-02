ONLY opens its new store at Amanora Mall, Pune

ONLY an international fashion brand has opened its brand new outlet at Amanora Mall in Pune. The brand store is located on the ground floor of the mall offering high quality fashion including apparel, footwear and accessories, encompassing the best fashion solutions for young women.

The store promises to provide customers a one-stop shop for international styles.

Continuing the momentum of opening new fashion stores at the ground level, Amanora Mall has plans to provide an engaging shopping destination, with the biggest brands in fashion, food and entertainment all under one roof.