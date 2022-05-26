‘Summer Escape to Space’ at Oberoi Mall in association with Discovery

Oberoi Mall in Mumbai announced its association with globally renowned brand ‘Discovery’ by kick-starting a unique space-themed summer camp for children ‘Summer Escape to Space’.



The summer camp offering different workshops and fun activities for children from the age group of three years will be on till 5th June 2022. The partnership was curated by Discovery’s licensing agent in India, Black White Orange.

The objective of this Summer Camp activity is to make the summer vacation of the children more fun by providing them with a unique interactive platform to boost their imagination and learning curve along the way. The Summer Camp is the ideal social destination for children to engage in fun-filled activities, learn new skill sets and build friendships.

Speaking about the Summer event, Sameep Pathak, CEO-Mall, said, “We are ecstatic to associate with an esteemed brand such as ‘Discovery’. Leveraging on the brand’s expertise, the thoughtfully curated space-themed activities and workshops will certainly stimulate curiosity amongst the children and encourage them to learn about different elements of the space in a more fun-filled manner. We believe that with this unique concept, the young minds will take home a celestial experience”

The activity zone for ‘Summer Escape to Space’ offers an array of interactive and engaging activities for children that virtually transports them to discover the space universe. The VR Tunnel activity with the use of a special VR headset and videos provides a virtual experience of floating in space, being on the Moon and Mars. The sets of augmented reality flashcards bring an exciting new learning experience for children about the world of Space.

The Big Bang Cinema includes an LED display which showcases videos and animation on the formation of space, the universe, life on other planets and more. The Sand box tray is a small unit where children can use remote-controlled rovers and experience travelling on the surface of the Moon/Mars. The other activities include a photo booth activity zone with a rocket and a Moon rock that gives an illusion of taking a picture from the Moon while looking down on the Earth and pictures in the Astronaut and Rocket costumes.

Additionally, the play and learn fun zone offers creative DIY activities and workshops for children to engage in some brain teasing puzzles, colouring activities and more. Tickets are available exclusively on www.bookmyshow.com