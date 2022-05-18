Hippo Stores launches its second mega store at Gardens Galleria Mall, Noida

Hippo Stores launched its second store in Noida at Gardens Galleria Mall. The store is spread across 50,000 Sq. feet, and offers 12,000+ products from 160+ brands for homeowners, contractors, and retailers at wholesale prices. The store is the second of 20 such outlets planned across the country in five years.

With Hippo Stores, customers have the ability to compare multiple brands, designs, and varieties of a single product at one location instead of needing to visit multiple locations and markets. The outlet supplies all its products on transparent and wholesale pricing which is typically missing from the unorganized construction retail market. It furnishes all genuine brands and products with an assurance of no duplicate products and expert advice from their in-store staff.

Talking about the launch, Hippo Stores Amit Garg, MD, said, “There have never been such stores in India where the customers get the convenience of getting all building products at a single location. . Hippo Stores is a one-stop solution for all construction amenities. Our previous launch of the store at Mayapuri was very well received by the market and customers, clearly indicating that the customers were looking for a one-stop solution. We aim at keeping the product line fresh with a stream of new products along with store launches over the coming year.”

The unique elements of the new store in Noida are multiple mockup modular kitchens and bathrooms, which help customers visualize the best utilization of space. The store additionally has living room sets with mock sofas, tables, etc to highlight furniture and hardware. Hippo’s Color Lab, also the first of its kind, features multiple tinting machines from leading brands to see any color and shade that a customer desires.

Hippo Stores, Noida is set to be the perfect one-stop solution with many unique options such as design rooms wherein customers can see the application of paint, and wallpapers along with other visual display units such as tech-based screens plus physical units for all those who desire to renovate and customize their dream house.