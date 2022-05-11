Omaxe Chowk to go under fit-out soon

With footfall and sales in malls nearing pre-covid levels, there is a growing buzz among retailers to occupy premium space across several high-potential retail properties. Omaxe Chowk in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, expected to go under fit-out soon has been witnessing an increase in visits by several national and international brands in the last few weeks.

Jatin Goel, Director, Omaxe Ltd. said: “Brands have shown a great deal of enthusiasm and are waiting for its opening with a lot of expectations. Several national and international brands and traditional businesses from Delhi and around India have visited Omaxe Chowk in the last few weeks. Many have already signed up.”

Omaxe Chowk is a multilevel parking cum commercial project which is being developed in PPP model with North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Chandni Chowk – Delhi’s oldest and one of the biggest wholesale and retail markets. The project is of utmost infrastructure and heritage value and keen observers of the retail industry are of the opinion that not just traditional businesses but established brands have been eyeing Chandni Chowk for a long period of time. Its redevelopment has upped the sentiments of not just retailers but also tourists and shoppers.

Goel adds, “The lack of organised space in Chandni Chowk has prevented brands from entering this market. Omaxe Chowk has presented them with this opportunity which will help tap into approximately 4 to 6 lakh visitors who visit Chandni Chowk daily.”

The availability of parking for approximately 2200 cars and a proposed entry from Chandni Chowk metro station into Omaxe Chowk will generate organic eyeballs for brands. The pedestrianisation of 1.3 KM stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid and the inquisitive nature of human behavior – A Mall in Chandni Chowk – will further drive footfall into Omaxe Chowk- located opposite Sis Ganj Gurudwara and at a 5 min walk from Red Fort, Old Delhi Railway Station, Gauri Shankar Mandir, Jain Mandir and famous markets like Bhagirath Palace, Kucha Mahajani, Nai Sadak etc.

Omaxe Chowk is working towards enhancing the retail and shopping experience through modern amenities like pollution-free and clean spaces and bringing under one roof a plethora of brands.

The construction of Omaxe Chowk is progressing at a breakneck speed.