Water Kingdom Reopens with Musical Concerts and Fun Filled Rides

Putting the pandemic days behind, Water Kingdom – Asia’s largest theme water park – reopened its doors for the public yet again with music, fun, excitement buzzing with guests enjoying their fun-filled day. Driven by an all-new campaign, Water Kingdom promises to offer the break that everybody deserves with, ‘Paani pe Sabka Haq Hai’, because relaxing and rejuvenating around water is everyone’s right.

It’s a proposition that builds on the insight that each one of us lets ourselves go around water. Splashing, diving, frolicking and dropping inhibitions, one can experience everything at the Water Kingdom, no matter the age or gender.

Water Kingdom has multiplied the fun with musical concerts on every weekend where celebrity DJs play their grooving numbers to take the thrill & fun level to the peak. DJ Akhtar performed at Water Kingdom on May 4, 2022; putting the entire crowd grooving on their feet celebrating Basi Eid with all.

“After being at home for over two years, now really is the right time to step out and enjoy a fun filled day with friends and family, splashing around, at Water Kingdom. With rides designed for every preference and age group, everybody can find a spot here that’s perfect for them,” says Paresh Mishra, President-Business Development, Water Kingdom and EsselWorld Bird Park.

“One can get on ‘What-A-Coaster’ and enjoy the thrill of the country’s largest vertical drop. The seven-story drop is sure to give the adrenaline rush to the rider. For those who are looking for a quieter time, the Lazy River is the place to be. Slides at Adventures Amazonia, rides at Goofers Lagoon, India’s Largest Aqua play pool, and the largest wave pool in the world are also among the attractions that await you here,” he added further.