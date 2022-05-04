Timezone expands offline presence, opens at Oberoi Mall, Mumbai

Timezone, owned and operated by The Entertainment and Education Group and the Australian Family Entertainment operator with over 50 venues in prime cities in India, and over 300 worldwide, has opened its latest venue at Oberoi Mall.

This 6,700 sq. ft destination stands a class apart with modern contemporary design, filled with bright colors, clever lighting, family-friendly spaces and games that set the stage for a memorable Timezone fun experience.

On opening its venue at Oberoi Mall, Abbas Jabalpurwala, CEO of Timezone Entertainment, said, “Our new venue at Oberoi Mall has all the ingredients to make your visit fun and memorable. Guests can look forward to a vibrant, family-friendly space, a well-stocked open prize shop, and the latest and best arcade games in the city. Timezone is a pioneer in launching the latest and the greatest; Oberoi Mall will be the first venue in India to host Mission Impossible arcade game that’s an experience that cannot be matched with any other game in its category. Whether you are a serious games aficionado, a family, or a group of friends, Timezone brings something for everyone!”

On the launch of Timezone, Sameep Pathak, CEO-Mall, said, “We are very excited to launch, countries’ most favorite and buzzing family entertainment centre – Timezone at Oberoi mall. Timezone’s vibrant ambience and high octane interactive arcade games will be an absolute delight for our patrons, including children, families, and millennials. It also has an attractive prize shop to redeem the points, which completes the unique experience. We wish Timezone all the very best.”

The mantra ‘Play more Win more’ comes to life when guests meet the outstanding Prize Shop – stocked with good quality and fantastic collection of merchandise varying from Plush toys, home décor, utility products, sports and gaming units, guests get to select their prize to take home with them.

The Timezone brand is going from strength to strength in India, with 20+ new venues opening within the last two years and many more planned for the coming year.