Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway, completed ten years of operations. In celebration of its 10th Anniversary, Orion Mall announced sponsorship of one year’s education for hundred underprivileged children from APSA. Over the last ten years, Orion Malls have created numerous job opportunities, while providing a wholesome mall experience to over 170 million visitors. Several foreign and Indian brands have chosen Orion Malls as their launching pad for South India and have registered excellent volumes in terms of business.

Nirupa Shankar, Executive Director, Brigade Enterprises Ltd. commented on this and added, “Since inception, our focus has been on delivering a comprehensive and inclusive retail experience for our customers. Over the last decade, we have strived to keep pace with latest customer preferences, be it in the form of décor, ambience, new-age brands, and even the kind of entertainment that we offer. We have also ensured that the core values of the Brigade Group percolate down to the day-to-day operations of the mall, so that total customer satisfaction is achieved. Today, Orion Mall is one of the preferred mall destinations in the city attracting over 17 million visitors every year. I would like to congratulate all our staff and stakeholders on this occasion” said

As part of the tenth-year anniversary celebrations, customers who visit the mall up to 8th May 2022 will get an opportunity to scratch and win aspirational bumper prizes. They will also get free parking against shopping of Rs. 3000/- and 40 lucky winners will get assured prizes. A large cake was cut to mark the 10th Anniversary and distributed among the visitors at Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway.