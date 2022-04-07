Infiniti Mall spreads the vibe of positivity and cheer by celebrating Gudi Padwa in a unique way

Infiniti Mall (a division of K Raheja Realty) organized a special Gudi Padwa event to celebrate the sentiments and joy of people in their Malad premises from 1st to 3rd of April. The COVID-19 pandemic has made us realize the importance of festivals, traditions, and simpler joys. Infiniti Mall decided to take this into consideration and arranged special events to celebrate the same.

Gudi Padwa is a holy festival and it holds a lot of importance and significance. This festival marks the end of one agricultural harvest and the beginning of another. On this auspicious occasion, many people buy new products including ornaments, houses, etc which leads to an increased footfall at the mall. Infiniti Mall decided to turn this visit to the mall into something that would bring a smile to the face of every visitor on this special occasion.

What can be a more authentic and traditional way to celebrate this joyous occasion of positivity and happiness rather than dance that is deeply rooted in the rich history offered by the state of Maharashtra. The celebration consisted of exceptional performances from dance troupe performing LAVANI Dance, LEZIM with Dhol Tasha Pathak and KOLI Folk Dance.

The consumers’ reaction to these performances and celebrations spread a vibe of joy and candor throughout the mall. The performances were thoroughly enjoyed and cheered by hundreds of people who visited the mall.