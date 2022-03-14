Growel’s 101 Mall is all ready to host the 8th Edition of Artistree Fest from 14th March

Growel’s 1O1 Mall is hosting the 8th edition of the most awaited ArtiSTREE Fest on International Women’s Day that honours women from various walks of life and provides them a platform to showcase their talent across arts & crafts, performing arts and culinary skills.

The auditions for the ArtiSTREE Fest 2022 fest will be conducted between March 14 to 16, 2022, for which already XXX women have registered and counting. The registrations for the audition are open for all categories – Queen of Arts, Queen of Cuisines, and Queen of Performance. REGISTRATION FORM LINK

The shortlisted participants will be provided an opportunity to showcase their talent during the fest starting from March 25 to 27, 2022. The talent festival will include with a glittering concert evening on March 26, 2022, which will include the award ceremony, enthralling performances by the shortlisted women in the performing art category and concert of well-known singer Antara Mitra (known for her debut in Indian Idol 2 and her duets Gerua and Janam Janam with singer Arijit Singh).

Growel’s 1O1 Mall is committed to playing an active role towards the betterment of the society and surroundings they operate in. Over the years, Growel’s 1O1 Mall has taken many social initiatives like donating anti-pollution masks to Mumbai Traffic Police, engaging customers to support SolarLamp donation to the tribal residents of the SGNP, workshops on the welfare of stray dogs, and also beautification of the flyover wall overlooking the mall entrance gates, among others.