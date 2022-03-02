Myntra to bring Southeast Asian fashion retailer Zalora to India

Strengthening its fashion’s portfolio, Myntra announces that they have partnered with Zalora, a prominent Southeast Asia’s leading online fashion platform, to bring the latter’s private labels in India.

Zalora operates a multi brand e-commerce platform and has presence in markets like Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philippines and Indonesia.

With this association, Myntra strengthens its commitment to bring the best of global fashion for the consumers in India. The announcement marks the arrival of the first brand from the SEA region to be brought to consumers in India with a range of stylish, chic and sustainable in-house collections under one umbrella. The brand caters to the fashion conscious urban value seekers, under the aegis of, Origin, Zalora Basics, Active, Occasion Wear and Work, at an average price point of INR 2500.

To begin with, Zalora will be offering 5000 options on Myntra from its portfolio of stylish in-house brands. Its top selling products include, stylish basics, structured formal dresses, and timeless printed tops for women and suave shirts and sharp T-shirts for men.

Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra speaking on the launch said, “Myntra continues to be at the helm of enabling sought-after international brands to reach fashion-conscious consumers in India. Through our partnership with Zalora, we further our commitment to bring the best of global fashion within easy access of our shoppers. Zalora is a leader in the Southeast Asian markets and brings with it trendy and fashionable merchandise. Through this partnership, we continue to cater to the growing base of fashion and trend seekers in India. ”

Gunjan Soni, ZALORA Group CEO, on this partnership added, “ZALORA’s commitment to connect more people to the limitless world of fashion went beyond the shores of Southeast Asia and reached the vibrant and exciting fashion consumers of India. We are super proud of our own label for its quality and as it offers a variety of styles, including our special collections made from sustainable materials – simply put there’s something for everyone from the Zalora label. More importantly, joining hands with Myntra reflects the evolving retail and e-commerce opportunity in Asia. ZALORA and Myntra are two e-commerce platforms that significantly impacted how people shop fashion in this part of the world, pushing the boundaries through innovation and cooperation.”

ZALORA is Asia’s online fashion and lifestyle destination. Founded in 2012, the company has a presence in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia & Brunei, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Taiwan. ZALORA is part of Global Fashion Group, the leading fashion and lifestyle online destination in growth markets. It offers an extensive collection of top international and local brands and products across apparel, shoes, accessories, and beauty categories for men and women.