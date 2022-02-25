Over 5 lakh new retailers/ kirana shop owners joined udaan in 2021, which shipped over 260 mn. products during the year

B2B e-commerce platform udaan shipped over 20 lakh tonnes under the Essentials (Fresh, FMCG, Staples, Pharma) and 260 million products of Non-Essentials (Electronics, General Merchandise, and Lifestyle) categories catering to ~50 million orders across 1000 towns & cities of Bharat, the company said in an announcement. The platform also on-boarded over 5 lakh new retailers/ kirana shop owners in 2021. During this period, over 625 sellers on the platform achieved sales worth Rs. 1 crore each.

Essentials Business

In 2021, udaan witnessed a huge surge in business across Essentials category, adding over 3 lakh new retailers and a repeat purchase rate of over 94%. The demand for FMCG products grew by 77% and included – ~500 million biscuit packets, ~190 million namkeen packets, 365 million beverages (units) followed by ready to eat products – ~160 million noodle packets and ~60 million chocolate packets. In addition, ~950 million personal care and ~320 million home care items were sold in 2021. The highest demand for these products came from Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Rajasthan.

Demand for Staples products grew by 45% YoY and included 12 lakh tonnes of sugar & oil and 5 lakh tonnes of rice, pulses and flours. The highest demand for these products came from Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and West Bengal.

Non-Essentials Business

In 2021, udaan shipped over 100 million Electronic products comprising of 85 million+ accessories and consumer electronics, 10 million mobile handsets, and 8 million computers & IT accessories. The platform witnessed large volume of orders for electronic products from Karnataka, Assam, Nagaland, and West Bengal.

Retailers in the General Merchandise category placed orders for over 30 million products. The demand ranged from 7 million Metal utensils, 6 million Cleaning Products & Kitchen tools, 5 million Plastic products, 3 million Appliances & Cookware items and 1 million Cycles, Toys & Baby Care products. udaan received large volume of orders for General Merchandise items from North-East States, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh.

udaan’s Lifestyle Business comprising Clothing, Accessories, and Footwear shipped over 130 million products to 22% of the total Lifestyle retailers present in India catering to 80 lakh orders in 2021. The platform shipped over 40 million face masks across India recording a 60% increase in demand as compared to 2020. Over 5 million pieces of masks were shipped to Assam, and Uttar Pradesh each, while West Bengal, Nagaland, and Bihar saw a cumulative sale of around 10 million masks. In addition, 9 million comfort wear products, 9 million slippers, 8 million T-shirts, and 3 million shirts were shipped across India. The highest demand for Lifestyle products came from Mizoram followed by Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar and Assam.

Sellers who did business worth Rs. 1 crore each

300 sellers in Electronics, 200 sellers in Lifestyle and 125 sellers in General Merchandise category achieved sales of over Rs. 1 Cr in 2021. In addition, 150 out of the 300 sellers in Electronics achieved sales of over Rs. 2 crore during this period.

Vaibhav Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, udaan said, “While the entire world, including India was impacted by the second and third wave of the pandemic, udaan was able to keep the wheels of economic activities moving by leveraging the power of e-commerce. The deep capabilities that we have invested in and built over the past five years – solid distribution network, efficient supply chain, strong sourcing and lending capabilities, and advanced tech platform – were the key differentiators that set udaan apart. The addition of lakhs of new retailers & kirana shop owners to the platform, high repeat purchase rate, and distribution partnership with a large number of regional & national brands are a testimony to the huge cost benefits and ease of doing business that udaan offers to its business partners. We are proud to lead this revolution which we call ‘Bharat ka e-commerce’ that is benefitting millions of kirana shops, retailers and small businesses of Bharat.”