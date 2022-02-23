FAUSTO- creating personalized, value for money footwear

FAUSTO, one of the key footwear players in the D2C footwear category, is focused on creating a niche in the aspirational and fashionable yet value-for-money footwear segment for men. FAUSTO is Indiaâ€™s one of its kind online personalized store with a group of stylists to recommend you the most stylish footwear as per your needs. They have a huge collection, created around many themes and styles to bring you cult classic fashion. Today FAUSTO stands for value for money, responsibly created fast fashion footwear catering to all age groups and customer segments.

FAUSTO has one of the largest branded footwear catalogs on any marketplace with 2000+ SKUs.

The brand stands for freshness in catalog â€“ the brand launches a minimum of 50 new styles every month.

FAUSTO has pioneered a back-open style of footwear range in almost all menâ€™s footwear categories.

FAUSTO piloted its range on Amazon.in in 2016 and today it has established itself as a market leader in the menâ€™s ethnic footwear (fashionable juttis & mojaris) category.

FAUSTO plans to touch the `100 crore mark by 2025 and the brand is steadily standing at `20 crore at present.

FAUSTO is present on almost all the leading marketplaces where it boasts of one of the largest footwear catalogs on the likes of AMAZON, MYNTRA, FLIPKART, LIMEROAD & own brand store FAUSTO.IN.