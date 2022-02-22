Funding Alert: Happilo raises $25 million from Motilal Oswal Private Equity

Healthy snacks brand company Happilo has raised $25 million from Motilal Oswal Private Equity(MOPE) to build direct to consumer healthy snacks business that will include dry fruits, trail mixes, nut protein bars and muesli, an official statement highlighted.

The statement also highlighted that Deloitte was the advisor to Happilo on this transaction.

Happilo is a digital first healthy snacking brand established in 2016 by Vikas Nahar. The brand claims to have grown its business by four times in the last 24 months.

Vikas Nahar, promoter and CEO of Happilo commented on this and said, ““Partnering with MOPE will help accelerate our growth plans and significantly scale the business from current levels. Their prior experience of investing and working with category leaders within the food and beverages segment will add significant value. The investment would be used for significant product expansion across healthy snacking categories, acquisition of synergistic food brands, brand building, capacity expansion and deepening the distribution infrastructure. This will help us serve our customers better and help us achieve our ₹2,000 crore revenue target in the next 4 years.”