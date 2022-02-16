Soch – Moving up the ethnic ladder with glory

Soch hit home when it set out to establish an ethnic wear brand that closely followed the needs of customers for quality, style and constant innovation. Having created a presence in the offline retail space at the time of its establishment, the brand soon scaled the online market as well, backed by smart technology and an adept team of designers and marketers.

Soch has created a niche for itself in both the offline and online retail space in the country, and has been witnessing promising revenue growth year-on-year.

Not far behind is its customer base growth, which has been expanding at an exponential rate and having begun its first EBO operations as far back as 2005. Soch operates over 135 EBOs across the country.

Simultaneously, the ethnic wear brand has expanded its product offering, and now offers 8-9 categories for customers to choose from.