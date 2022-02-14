Grandthum: An Ultimate Retail Destination for Luxury and Unique Shopping Experience

One of the prominent and most trusted brands in real estate “Grandthum– by Bhutani Group” brings together the elements of retail, entertainment, office spaces and serviced apartments to create an eco-system that offers infinite possibilities. A mixed-use development spreading over 23 acres (approx.) will present an interesting mix of leisure, fine dining, entertainment and interactive spaces.

As visioned by the makers “Grandthum will fit in naturally into this boundless eco-system that is our lives”. It’ll make the new-age sanctuary of the contemporary professionals, who don’t look at the calendar or wait for the weekend, before stepping out, the wonderland of the young who yearn for an adrenaline rush, and the go-to-pace for those who want everything under one roof, “Life Lives Here”.

Situated in Greater Noida West, one of the fastest growing cities, which enjoys robust connectivity via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway. Grandthum fills the demand of the progressive lifestyle that the city demands. Taking this into account, Greater Noida West is one of the most suitable locations for retail and office space investment as it lies in proximity to the major thoroughfares of NCR. Within close proximity to the upcoming Jewar International Airport and proposed metro station, the area offers a multitude of residential properties through which we anticipated the need for a luxurious retail space.

Hence, Grandthum brings the nuances of luxurious serenity in a way new found to match the exquisite fashion capitals of the world. Grandthum, offers just the right kind of tasteful and sublime ambience to inhabit renowned International & Indian luxury brands.

If you are intending to shop from plethora of clothing brands, eat at luxurious cafés or restaurants and watch movies as the day ends, Grandthum is the one stop destination for everything. At a single destination, one can find the best of the mainstay shopping destinations without having to scramble at different spots in the city.

Shop Till You Drop

A place where numerous designer outlets, luxury merchandise, lifestyle products and services are showcased under one elegant roof. Grab the best of the best from the largest selection of lifestyle products including apparels, footwear and fashion accessories from more than 100 outlets with large Anchor Stores and Hyper Market, easily connected with Moving Walkway.

Luxury Dining

If you like to dine with a scenic view then Grandthum presents you the best way to unwind yourself and indulge yourself on a trail of delicacies from various cuisines such as Japanese, Thai, Chinese, Mexican & Indian, to name a few, curated specially by various international and domestic renowned chefs from the most prominent outlets. An outdoor seating area surrounded by water and inspired by a Yacht to offer a relaxing fine dining experience with a scenic view. The wide variety of offerings at the Food Court / QSR’s Cafes and Bakeries in Grandthum is a matter of sheer culinary pride. A thoughtful destination for well-travelled consumers who appreciate the nuances of gourmet cooking.

Multiplex

The multiplex spreads across an area of approximately 50,000 sq. ft. with a seating capacity of more than 750 people per auditorium. One can enjoy the enhanced cinema experience, where the contemporary design blends with the best in cinema technology.

Entertainment

Enter the paradise of entertainment where there’s something for everyone. From the largest retail outlets to fun games, exhilarating rides, latest blockbusters and an immersive virtual world spread over an area of more than a lakh sq. ft for all age groups.

Hence, Grandthum presents a unique shopping experience where ‘Luxury speaks for itself’. From premium retail spaces to fine dining and entertainment, Grandthum is here to transform the way people interact, connect, and experience the retail landscape.

Bhutani Infra Group is a prominent name in the real estate industry. With the highest industry standards, implementation of the latest techniques and innovation in all the projects, it has set an unparalleled scale of delivery and an unmatched customer experience. Backed by the three decades of expertise we pride ourselves in delivering uncompromised quality projects. The Bhutani Group has pioneered conceptualisation and execution of upscale real estate projects in the retail, commercial and residents segments.

Grandthum is led by a young and dynamic duo of brothers, Sanchit Bhutani and Dr. Amish Bhutani. The management and the core team at Grandthum, comprises highly-motivated, industry and domain experts who have been with the organization, in most cases, for over a decade now. They closely drive and lead their respective functions infusing impetus, passion, energy and growth for their teams and the organization at large. With commitment to vision and mission and the values, they ensure high-integrity and continued credence in all they do and deliver.

Sanchit Bhutani: Determined to take the company legacy forward, Sanchit Bhutani, holds more than 9 years of experience in the land business. Outfitted with creativity and solid business morals, he is the most encouraging face of the land business in India. His firm determination is to increase partner esteem by participating in the development and execution of management and monetary system of the organisation. His energy towards structures and perfect marketing prudence separates him from the most elevated achievements. Among his numerous fruitful activities are notable engineering milestones across Delhi NCR, in particular Ithum, World Square Mall, Alphathum, Cyberthum and so forth, with Grandthum being the most recent impending endeavour. For his commitment to the land business, he has been recognized as the “Best Finance Manager” in 2016 and 2018 by the Elite magazine, apart from various other awards.

Dr. Amish Bhutani: Dr. Amish Bhutani is a novel mixture of an enthusiastic doctor and careful developer. Brought into the world in a Delhi based family, he is very much a grounded and family adoring man. He finished his post-graduation in Internal Medicine from Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences, Dehradun. He has also served in respectable hospitals like Medanta and Guru TeghBahadur Hospital, Pushpanjali Medical Centre. His devotion of work and considerate nature brought a significant improvement in the department’s patient care quotient.

Being a man of far sight vision, he oversees both the jobs with outrageous discipline. Throughout the time, he has gone through hours perusing and incorporating information in development and has the enthusiasm to glean insight from the experienced.

As a believer of sustainable energy, he registered the Project Grandthum for the highest level of Green