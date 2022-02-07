Superkicks opens its door in Guwahati

Superkicks has announced to open its new store in Guwahati market on the 5th of February’ 22, marking its 4th store in the country, an official statement highlighted.

The brand is heading to the northeast market with Guwahati as its gateway, and launching a unique pop-up store as a way to test this market. Given the strong prevailing streetwear culture in Guwahati and a brilliant response so far from north-eastern customers and their online orders, Superkicks will now add this city to its list of stores among other prominent metro cities. The company’s statement also mentioned that one of the main reasons for Superkicks to enter Guwahati is to expand its services in that part of the country that is enthusiastic about street style and is full of passionate sneakerheads.

Sangeet Paryani, Founder commented on this announcement and said, “I am very excited about Superkicks coming to Guwahati. There is no doubt that there is a rich culture and community-based in Assam and nearby states and we wish to serve this community in the best way possible by being along with them. Additionally, being the first sneaker store present in the northeast makes it even more special, a worthy 4th store in our family.”

The six-month concept store is an 850 sq ft space with a cross fusion vibe. Blending the local aesthetic with the Superkicks vibe, the store features details like timber frames and bamboo clad walls as part of the décor. Taking a page from experiential retailing for the launch event, the space will give prominence to a Heat Wheel, which is a Superkicks personalized version of the wheel of fortune. The players will have the chance to get their hands on selected articles such as Jordans, Dunks and other mystery gifts at the launch.