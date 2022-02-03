Gillette India to market and sell Braun grooming products in India

Fast moving consumer goods company Gillette India Limited (GIL) has commenced marketing and selling of its personal grooming brand Braun in India.

Braun, a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble that was founded in Germany in 1921 and is a pioneer in the field of electric grooming appliances across the world. The addition of Braun adds an extensive range of both male and female grooming products like electric shavers, trimmers, epilators, Intense Pulse Light (IPL) hair removal devices, and hair care devices to the company’s existing portfolio.

With this latest addition, GIL has a holistic portfolio of grooming brands including Gillette, Venus, Braun and King C Gillette.

Madhusudan Gopalan, Managing Director, Gillette India Ltd. said, “In line with our superiority strategy, our continued focus has been to understand and meet the evolving needs of our consumers with superior and newer propositions. The latest addition of Braun, which is world renowned for incredible precision, good design and innovative technology, will enable us to better serve the Indian consumers with devices that help in creating a perfect look. With a robust portfolio comprising of blades & razors, electric trimmers & stylers, beard care products and hair removal devices, our company is well positioned to cater to the needs of every Indian consumer.”

GIL’s deep understanding of consumers has led the company to innovate product solutions that meet the unique needs of the Indian consumer. For example, the company designed the Gillette Guard range, an affordable range of razors customized specifically for Indian consumers. GIL also focuses on bringing latest and leading global innovations to the Indian consumer. Recently, the company also launched the globally renowned King C Gillette® line that includes precision tools and quality care products for a well-groomed beard.