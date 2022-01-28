Lenskart launches 73 stores on Republic Day

Lenskart, an eye-wear brand has announced to launch 73 stores on the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day across 46 cities and 19 states, an official statement highlighted.

The company aims to set-up a total of 400 stores in the FY 2022, out of which 73 stores predominantly in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Bihar, Assam, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab along with several others.

With this, the company has started its countdown to successfully establish its landmark 1000th store in February this year.

Amit Chaudhary, Co-Founder, Lenskart commented on the Republic Day launch, and said, “We are delighted to launch 73 stores in the country on a single day on the 73rd Republic Day. At Lenskart our vision is to transform the way people see and experience the world and with the opening of these new outlets, more and more people can get access to what Lenskart has to offer. We aim to enable vision for 1 billion people by 2027 globally and this is a positive step towards it.”

Sunil Menon, Chief Retail Expansion Officer also spoke on the launch, and said, “Lenskart is expanding its retail stores exponentially and we will continue to do so in the coming 2-3 years which will increase our brand’s footprint. Moreover, we are strengthening our omnichannel at all stores so we can continue to offer our customers a more efficient and smarter shopping experience.”

He added, “India’s retail industry functions differently from the rest of the world. People residing in tier II and III towns prefer the experience of a retail store in addition to using online e-commerce like their tier I counterparts. We are keen to service these tier II and III markets through Lenskart’s franchisee network expansion, increasing access to eye check-up services where it matters the most.”

Lenskart currently serves over 7 million customers yearly through its Omni-channel shopping experience, which includes an online store, a mobile app, and 900+ Omni-channel storefronts which will soon turn into a 1000 stores next month in over 175 locations and is rapidly growing business globally. Every new store opening is expected to increase the customer base.