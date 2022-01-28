GUESS opens its third store in Pune’s Phoenix Marketcity Mall

Guess, a global fashion brand has announced to expand its retail presence with the opening of its third store in Phoenix Marketcity, Pune, an official statement highlighted.

The store opening brings back GUESS to the consumers who love the brand for its iconic range of denims, dresses, apparel, shoes, handbags, accessories and so much more. The store itself has been aesthetically designed blending artisanal designs with a minimalistic touch, providing plenty of space for showcasing the brand’s themed total looks and imagery.

The highlight of the brand is the new ‘Athleisure’ collection – a significant workout wear category for the fashion and fitness loving urban shoppers, which will be launched in Fall/Winter2021. Another key category to look out for is a wide range of handbags – from satchels to totes and backpacks to luggage, there is something for everyone at the store.

Manoj Nair, Gaurik Group commented on this “We are thrilled to welcome shoppers to our third store in the country at the Phoenix Marketcity Mall, Pune. Besides its strategic location, the store sales reinforced that customers always appreciate quality and on-trend styles. We are now on our way to launch in other metros across India this year as well. As people’s habits, tastes and needs evolve, we will continue to innovate and find new ways to engage with our customers.”