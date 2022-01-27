Brillare inaugurates its fourth exclusive brand outlet in Ahmedabad

Brillare, a homegrown brand is expanding its presence in retail business by announcing to launch its fourth exclusive retail outlet in Alpha One Mall, Ahmedabad. With its foray into the offline space, Brillare eyes aggressive growth by expanding its pan India presence with more than 50 offline outlets by 2023,an official statement highlighted.

The brand has launched its offline stores in New Delhi, Mumbai and Surat and soon plans to expand its presence in Baroda, Chandigarh, and Pune.

Jigar Patel, CEO of Brillare, a formulation scientist, commented on the expansion and said, “Customers in India have evolved over the years and now prefer natural and organic products in their personal care. Our products are a testament of our extensive research, and we hope to reinforce our commitment of providing the finest quality products made with a blend of science and natural ingredients. With the launch of our exclusive retail outlets, we are looking to bring back the refreshing human face-to-face interactions and provide touch and feel of the products to the end consumers. As the next steps, we intend to open 50 retail outlets by 2023, as well as increase our digital footprints by penetrating Tier II areas and pursuing global expansion opportunities.”

The brand has recently onboarded actress Vaani Kapoor as the brand ambassador for their all-natural hair oil range, reinstating the importance of age-old concept of hair oiling.

Brillare products are currently available for customers at premium salon chains, the official Brillare website, and leading e-commerce platforms such as Nykaa, Amazon, Flipkart, Purplle and Tata Cliq.