Global Malls joins hands with BBMP to launch free covishield vaccination drive

As India grapples with the latest Covid variant, Omicron. The shopping centres are coming up with new initiatives to ramp up the vaccination drive. Global Malls has announced a partnership with BBMP to launch a free covishield vaccination drive for teens aged between 15-18 years, and adults.

Given that children and adolescents have thus far not been vaccinated, this drive comes as a welcome relief to this vulnerable section of the community.

People can walk into Global Malls with their Aadhar Card and vaccinate their family. The timing of the vaccination drive is from 10am – 4pm; 7 days a week (till stocks last).