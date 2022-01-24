Cocoberry all set to open its new store in Mumbai

Cocoberry, a frozen yoghurt brand has announced to open a new store at Andheri West. The newly established outlet is located on Andheri West, Oshiwara, one of the city’s busiest streets, with the purpose of attracting customers from the town region with a heavily populated areas, an official statement highlighted.

The opening was also graced by celebrities like Daisy Shah, Faisu, Aashika Bhatia and Nia Sharma.

Laksh Yadav, CEO of Cocoberry, said of the launch “This is only the beginning. Cocoberry is rapidly expanding in Mumbai, and we are delighted to work with the amazing Aadil Khann, a fitness fanatic and choreographer, on our Mumbai franchise, and the brand is aiming to expand further across India. I am really pleased with Cocoberry’s accomplishments and milestones, which would not have been possible without a team like ours. I wish everyone the best of luck, and we’re back in Mumbai with a bang.”

The pandemic was a challenge, but Cocoberry rose to the occasion, proving to be resilient and starting up where they had left off.

Karan, Business Partner, Cocoberry Mumbai, said of the launch, “Given the richness of Mumbai’s history and legacy, I feel honoured and blessed to be in charge of a Cocoberry branch. I wish everyone on my team the best of luck in this new chapter, and we kindly welcome everyone to visit this outlet. “

The company has recently launched a two new branches in Dimapur, Nagaland. Currently, Cocoberry operates 22 outlets in high-street areas of Delhi, Gurugram, the North-East and other cities in India.