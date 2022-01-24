Vardhman Textiles Q3 PAT more than doubles to Rs 431 crore

Ludhiana-based Vardhman Textiles reported a consolidated profit after-tax of Rs 431.5 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The group has reported profit after tax of Rs 174.85 crore in the year-round period, an official statement highlighted.

The total income of the quarter under review rose to Rs 2,666.8 crore as against Rs 1,806.85 crore as the corresponding period of the previous year ( Oct- Dec 2020), a regulatory filing showed.

However, the total expenses also shot upto Rs 2,097.62 crore in the same quarter, up from Rs 1,588.22 in the year-ago period, the BSE filing showed.

